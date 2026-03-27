Buff Bagwell made an emotional and unexpected return to the spotlight this week.

The former WCW star appeared on the March 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, in a segment that was taped several weeks ago in Atlanta, GA, catching fans off guard with both his presence and message.

During the show, Gia Miller interviewed Bagwell in front of the live crowd. The WWE and WCW veteran delivered a heartfelt promo, thanking God for guiding him through a difficult personal journey that included the amputation of his leg last year.

A different side of Buff.

Bagwell also took time to apologize for his behavior over the past two decades, acknowledging his past while looking toward the future. He told fans that if they were willing to support him, he would make the walk to the ring and compete for TNA one more time.

The moment was quickly interrupted by Frankie Kazarian, who came out to mock Bagwell’s statement. Kazarian took aim at Bagwell with harsh words, joking about him “walking” to the ring and claiming that Bagwell was now “half the man he used to be,” while insisting he himself was “twice the man” Bagwell ever was.

Before things could escalate further, Elijah made his way out to even the odds, chasing Kazarian off and shifting the tone of the segment.

Elijah then showed support for Bagwell, offering to walk to the ring alongside him in a show of solidarity.

For those who may not remember, Bagwell has history with TNA dating back to its early days in 2002, where he competed four times for the promotion and even appeared on its very first show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 3/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.