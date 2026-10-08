Buff Bagwell says WCW referee Nick Patrick suggested the name that would become Bagwell’s best-known wrestling identity. Bagwell recalled the moment during a flight with Lex Luger after his move into the New World Order. His former partner Scotty Riggs previously discussed Bagwell’s transition to the Buff persona.

On Going Ringside, Bagwell said he had never liked using his given name in wrestling. He told the show that Dusty Rhodes favored “Marcus Alexander Bagwell,” while Bagwell saw his nWo turn as an opportunity to try something different.

“I always hated being called my real name. … Who wants to be yourself in wrestling? I wanted to be, you know, the tornado, the superhero. … So Marcus Alexander Bagwell was who I was, and my name. My parents loved it. Everybody loved it. I hated it. So when nWo happened, I thought, this is my chance to come up with another name.”

Bagwell said he and Luger were trying out ideas in first class on a flight home from Seattle. Patrick, seated nearby, offered a suggestion they immediately liked.

“On an airplane coming home from Seattle in first class, me and Lex are trying to figure out a name up there, standing up trying to figure it out. And in the back corner of first class in the dark, somebody said, ‘What about Buff?’ And me and Lex stop and we turn and we look back and the light turns on and it’s Nick Patrick. And he says, ‘What about Buff Bagwell?’ And me and Lex were like, ‘That’s perfect. Buff Bagwell.’”

Bagwell said the accompanying catchphrase was his own contribution. The naming story and his explanation appear in the original Going Ringside interview.