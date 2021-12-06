Former WCW star Buff Bagwell recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he once pitched to wrestle in WWE for free after a conversation with John Laurinaitis. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he offered to wrestle for WWE for free:

“I even offered Laurinaitis, when he was running things, I offered him, I said, ‘Look, bring me in for a month, bring me in for two weeks, bring me in for a week. Whatever you wanna decide to bring me in for, bring me in for.’ I said, ‘I’ll wrestle it for free.’ I said, ‘Pay for my trans[port], but I’ll wrestle it for free.'”

Says he will explain details about his release on a future interview with Conrad Thompson:

“I wanna tell the whole story too again and get it straight because it’s never been really straightened out on what Jim Ross said, how he said it, why he said it,” Bagwell added. “It’s still wide open on really not clearing it up, and he [Conrad Thompson] is really blown away on why did I not get a second chance.”

