Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell.

The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page commented on Bagwell’s post and tells him hat he is super proud of the progress he’s made. DDP has been instrumental in Bagwell’s recovery as he’s been working next to him at his compound. Page writes, “I’m so Proud my brother Mr. Bagwell Marcus really has come along way. I wanna Thank all our friends/fans for supporting him on this journey.Thanks everybody! DDP.”

Check out the tweets below.