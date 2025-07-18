An unfortunate update has surfaced regarding pro wrestling legend Buff Bagwell.

On Friday morning, Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers posted a statement and some photos of Bagwell following an above-the-knee amputation operation he underwent due to complications from a 2020 car accident.

The statement reads as follows:

A Heartbreaking Update on Buff Bagwell

Yesterday morning, Marcus “Buff” Bagwell underwent an above-the-knee amputation following years of painful complications from a 2020 car accident. After doing everything he could to avoid this outcome—through surgeries, infections, and a long, exhausting recovery—his fight has now taken a deeply challenging turn.

We’re sharing this photo today with heavy hearts, but also with deep respect for a man who’s still standing tall in spirit. Buff gave everything to this business—his body, his energy, his charisma—and he’s given fans a lifetime of memories along the way.

Now is a time for love. For respect. And for reflection on what strength truly means.

Everyone processes news like this in their own way. But if you have a good memory of Buff, if you ever smiled when he hit the ring, if you just want to send something kind into the world today—this is that moment.

We’re thinking of you, Buff. You’re still Buff, you’re still the stuff, and you’ve got a whole world behind you. 🖤

—Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers