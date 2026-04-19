Buff Bagwell is eyeing an unlikely return to the ring following a life-changing surgery.

After undergoing a right leg amputation this past July, Bagwell has remained active on the wrestling scene with appearances for Memphis Wrestling and TNA. Most recently, he showed up on the March 26 episode of TNA iMPACT, sharing a segment with Frankie Kazarian and Elijah.

Now, the WCW veteran is setting his sights on stepping back inside the squared circle.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bagwell opened up about how his mindset began to shift during physical therapy, leading him to believe an in-ring comeback might actually be possible.

“I was getting down on the floor and getting up pretty good in the session, and I started thinking, if I can get down and get up, I can wrestle again,” Bagwell said. “So, Tommy called me and I went to the TNA taping. We put it out there. Next week, I’ll be getting in the ring for the first time for me.”

It’s a bold claim considering the circumstances, but Bagwell sounds confident.

Despite the amputation, he believes he can adapt and still deliver in the ring, even if it’s just one more memorable performance.

“Within a few minutes of physical therapy, two things I learn real quick, I needed two elbow pads, and I need one kneepad,” Bagwell continued. “I really think I can do this. On flat ground, I think I can pull this off and at least have one good match for somebody, and I hope it’s TNA.”

One match.

One moment.

That might be all Buff Bagwell needs.