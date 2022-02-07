Former WCW star Buff Bagwell, who is currently promoting his “Rebuilding Buff” one-man tour, says he wants to do a Death Match in 2022.

Bagwell made a tweet last week and asked fans who wants to see him work his first Death Match, writing, “I think I want to do a death match in 2022… whose ready for Death Daddy?”

Bagwell returned to the ring this past weekend at an indie event near Chicago, wrestling his first bout in almost two years, and said it felt great. Bagwell also said, “2022 is the year of Buff.”

Bagwell then took to Twitter today and made a follow-up tweet, confirming that he is serious about doing a Death Match in 2022.

“Yes, I was serious about doing a deathmatch in 2022! I have someone that is specifically handling any bookings to do with Deathmatches, reach out to [email protected] with any inquiries!,” he wrote.

He then indicated in a follow-up tweet that some of “the boys” are upset with his Death Match idea.

“Some of the ‘boys’ are upset, but that’s fine I’ve never done anything for them, it’s about entertaining those behind the guardrail and bringing some new eyes to an old sport!”

Bagwell elaborated on the heat he’s receiving for his Death Match idea, and clarified he’s not desperate for bookings.

“I’m not interested in doing a deathmatch because I need the bookings, my calendar stays full with autograph signings and conventions. I could never put on a pair of tights again and it won’t hurt my financially, but I want to challenge myself and help out others,” he wrote. “People like Sting, Piper, Flair and Lex did so much for me as a young kid in the business and even more later on in life, they gave so much to me and now I want to give to others, anyone upset about that has their own insecurities.”

Buff has also released a new “Death Daddy” t-shirt via Pro Wrestling Tees, which you can see below.

Bagwell has indicated that he plans to take more bookings and be more involved on social media this year and moving forward. There’s no word on if someone like GCW might be interested in booking him in a Death Match, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Bagwell’s related posts below:

