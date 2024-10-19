Buff Bagwell’s father has passed away.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the WCW and WWE alumnus posted a video where he announced that his father Stephen Bagwell passed on October 12th at the age of 79.

He wrote, “My Father, Stephens Lamar Bagwell who was born March 17, 1945 passed away on October 12, 2024. He was a great man and we are thankful to know he is in heaven with my Mother now. Thank you all for your kind words, fun stories and prayers. He will be missed.”

We send our sincere condolences to Bagwell and his family.