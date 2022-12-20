WrestleZone recently conducted an interview with industry star Bull James, who spoke about his involvement in the hit wrestling themed musical entitled, “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical.” James served as a choreographer on the show, as well as a trainer for the actors so they could get the feel of a pro-wrestler. Check out his thoughts below.

On being involved with the Last Match musical:

The Last Match was one of the coolest experiences in my life. It was really, really awesome. At first, because of how wrestling is, you don’t know really what you’re getting into. You hear this guy has an idea. And oh, yeah, ‘we have these Broadway stars that are gonna be on the show.’ We’re like, do you though? When is this real? You don’t believe it until it happens. And then when it happens, you’re like, wow, this is incredible.

On his role of training the actors and choreographing the wrestling: