— Bully Ray believes AEW is a lost cause, and according to the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer, people within the company know it.

Taking to Twitter, Bully criticized AEW’s lack of clear direction, saying that while Tony Khan is “a good guy,” he’s not a booker.

His remarks drew backlash from fans and even WWE star Ricochet, who pushed back against the ECW legend’s claims.

Since launching in 2019, AEW has been WWE’s strongest competition since the Monday Night Wars with WCW from 1995 to 2001. AEW Dynamite once bested WWE NXT in the ratings battle, but numbers for Dynamite and the company’s other shows have steadily declined in recent years.

This week’s episode of Dynamite averaged just 472,000 viewers on TBS — the lowest Wednesday night audience in the show’s history.

And “The Boys” know it? What an ignorant thing to say. — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) September 5, 2025

— Chris Jericho has revealed that he’s entered into a business partnership with Alex Van Halen, though he’s staying tight-lipped about what exactly it entails.

Taking to Twitter, the AEW star expressed his excitement over teaming up with the legendary drummer and teased that more information will be shared soon.

This news follows Jericho’s recent encounter with Beatles icon Paul McCartney while he was in London for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Never thought I’d be business partners with @alexvanhalen! Stay tuned for more info … What a week I’m having! 🤯@stevebrownrocks @vanhalen pic.twitter.com/SqjIMpzWM1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 5, 2025

— Athena’s historic reign shows no signs of slowing down.

The ROH Women’s World Champion has officially reached 1,000 days with the title, a milestone she began on December 10th, 2022, when she defeated Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle.

Since then, Athena has racked up 31 successful defenses, turning back challengers such as Billie Starkz, Mina Shirakawa, Nyla Rose, Thekla, Alex Windsor, Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and many more.

Her dominance hasn’t been limited to ROH either — Athena has taken the championship across promotions, defending it in AEW, STARDOM, MLP, and beyond, cementing her reputation as the centerpiece of women’s wrestling during her ongoing “Forever Reign.

— During a recent appearance on Highspots’ Sign-It-Live, AEW star Anna Jay revealed that her popular catchphrase, “Fat a*, bad attitude,”* was actually created by her boyfriend, Jack Perry.

“Um, I don’t know if I wanna say. It wasn’t me. Alright, it was actually Jack (Perry). Yeah, and for a long time, he was like, ‘Why don’t you say this? It’s kind of crazy and it’ll stick with people’ and I was like, ‘I don’t want to. That’s so not me to say,’ and then, one day, I think I ran it by Chris Jericho… And I think he was like, ‘Yeah, go for it,’ and then that’s how it happened.”

Jay has been off AEW programming since mid-August but confirmed she’ll be at AEW Collision on September 6. Her role on the show has yet to be revealed.