On today’s edition of Busted Open Radio show hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer gave their thoughts on former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, and her sudden release from WWE following a leak on her subscription-based fan page. Click here for the latest update on Rose.

Ray begins by saying that AEW should snatch Rose up, and had there been no non-compete would have had her open last night’s Dynamite.

If I was Tony Khan, I would’ve sent my jet to Mandy’s house, and the first person you would’ve seen on ‘Dynamite’ last night was Mandy Rose,” Bully said. “I understand that [she has a non-compete], but if that non-compete stuff wasn’t in the way, it’s a no-brainer.

Dreamer then followed up and said that if AEW doesn’t take Rose, IMPACT, where he still works as a talent and executive, would be happy to snatch her up.

If she doesn’t go to AEW, 1,000 percent Impact would love to have her,” Dreamer said. “Because she’s a star and she’s great in the ring. And if AEW doesn’t jump on that, Impact will. Mandy Rose, call me, text me, DM me.

