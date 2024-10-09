The announcements keep rolling in for the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

On Wednesday, it was announced that WWE and TNA Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray will be going one-on-one against former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi at MLP: Forged In Excellence 2024.

The bout will be a Tables Match, and will take place as part of night one of the two-night special event at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

MLP’s two-night shows will also feature “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20, as well as Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja for Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail Championship on 10/19.

Also scheduled for the shows are Harley Cameron, Johnny Swinger, Rocky Romero, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.