Bully Ray believes Baron Corbin gives WWE a credible heel who can work with nearly any babyface on its roster. On Busted Open, he praised Corbin’s role after Cody Rhodes punted him during the closing scene of SmackDown.

Rhodes delivered the punt after Randy Orton interfered in his match with Corbin. The WrestlingHeadlines SmackDown results detail the sequence; Bully’s interest was in what Corbin brought to it.

“In a company that, in my opinion, sorely needs credible heels, with 946 doing a phenomenal job right now, them being the standout, Baron Corbin, as we’ve talked about many times, is that credible heel who can do anything you want. A heel who can work with any babyface you have. From Cody Rhodes, like we saw the other night, to, name it, Dragon Lee, it doesn’t matter. And he will be hated enough that you’re going to want to see the babyface win.”

Bully said Corbin’s presentation has remained effective across different roles. He cited the wrestler’s past work and the audience response he gets as reasons WWE can use him beyond a single program.

“I have always been a fan of Baron Corbin. I think he does a great job whenever he goes out there. We remember him in the mixed tag match when him and Lacey Evans fought Seth and Becky. That was a great, great spot for him to be in. He’s got a great finishing maneuver. You don’t like him when he talks. You don’t like him when he wrestles because he oozes that heel machismo. He always gets it done.”

Bully also noted that Corbin has already held the United States Championship since his return. He said the wrestler can find a useful role even when creative does not have a defined direction for him.

“I love Corbin in any role that he is put in. And even when creative might not have anything for Baron Corbin, he finds something for himself. So, I like the job he did against Cody.”

Source: Busted Open discussion of Cody Rhodes’ punt on Baron Corbin.