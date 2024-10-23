During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on an upcoming set of WWE NXT TV tapings which will be taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 6th.

Ray believes the show will be an “incredible experience” for the fans in the arena and watching at home.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE NXT holding a show at the former ECW Arena: “NXT is the right brand; that intimate feel in it is gonna be amazing for those NXT talent. Just that alone creates the urgency of: Oh my God, NXT is in the ECW Arena, what is going to happen?”

On his expectations for the upcoming show: “If NXT gets that crowd that I think they’re going to get? If that show comes together creatively the way that crowd could be? It’s gonna be an incredible experience on your television set.”

During a recent edition of “Foundation Radio,” WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on the increasing boos he is receiving from fans these days as his storyline with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day faction continues to progress.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On being booed by the fans: “I think [the surging boos] was a surprise to me and everyone. We didn’t really know what to expect. It was just something that was presented to me and I was like ‘Okay, let’s run with it and see this goes.’ It’s been a wild ride.”

On embracing his reaction from fans: “I understand what’s going on and what I have to do here. They hate me for some strange reason, when I’m just trying to speak my mind, even though I speak the truth. It’s just fun, man. I’m out there and when they start booing me, it gives me time to compose myself, even though I do get a little bit flustered. It gives me time to compose myself, talk to Liv [Morgan], calm down a little bit, but at the end of the day, I’m good.”