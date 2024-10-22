WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray doesn’t believe Ring of Honor (ROH) gets the credit it deserves for its impact on the wrestling business.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast about the passing of former ROH COO Joe Koff, Ray expressed his belief that ROH should get more credit than ECW for what it did for the industry.

On the impact ROH had on the business: “Ring of Honor, of all the companies out there, including ECW, is responsible for more stars of today than any other company ever was. There’s only a handful of guys, a small, small handful of guys that came out of ECW and truly made it. No other smaller companies out there that anybody really came from, and the guys who came over from WCW, they just came over in the acquisition.”

On how ROH deserves more credit than ECW: “Those individual stars are probably held in higher regard, or remembered more than ECW was for revolutionizing pro wrestling. So Ring of Honor does not get nearly enough credit.”

AEW wrestler Powerhouse Hobbs was a recent guest on the “In the Kliq” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including Bryan Danielson’s retirement as a full-time wrestler following his title loss to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

On Bryan Danielson retiring as a full-timer: “I look at pro wrestling as like the NFL, anything can happen on any given Sunday. For pro wrestling, anything can happen on any given day. It was a shocker, the aftermath was a shocker. Personally, thank you Bryan for everything you’ve done for pro wrestling and AEW, but things happened.”

On missing Danielson’s leadership in AEW: “Definitely, we’re losing a leader, someone who’s took a lot of wrestlers under his wing, so I think we’ll be missing some leadership, but we have a lot of individuals that will definitely step up in that place.”