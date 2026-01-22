The move to AMC gave TNA its biggest platform in years, but not everyone believes the promotion fully capitalized on the moment. Bully Ray, speaking candidly after the premiere of iMPACT, praised the effort while making it clear that certain creative and production decisions undercut the show’s intended impact.

On Busted Open, Ray acknowledged that some performers delivered at a level befitting a major-network debut. However, he felt the overall presentation lacked consistency. “I don’t think the rest of the show was on par with AJ, the Hardys, Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, the heavy hitters of TNA,” Ray said, referencing AJ Styles, The Hardys, Mike Santana, and Frankie Kazarian. For Ray, the issue wasn’t effort, it was positioning. “I thought there was a lot of stuff in there that just felt like it didn’t belong on a major pro wrestling show.”

From a creative standpoint, Ray argued that talent wasn’t always put in a position to succeed. “I don’t think creative put talent in a position to knock it out of the park,” he said, adding that outside of a handful of key segments, including the six-man featuring top names, much of the show lacked urgency. “I felt like creative could have come up with things to feature the talent better, move the show along better, and not make it feel like something that wasn’t a big deal. Everything should have felt like a big deal.”

Ray also took issue with how the debut episode was structured around future business. In his view, the premiere leaned too heavily into setting up the Genesis pay-per-view instead of treating the AMC launch as a standalone statement. He suggested that kind of table-setting could have been confined to the main event rather than spread throughout the show.

One specific production call, however, stood out as especially damaging. Ray pointed to a moment where cameras highlighted celebrities in attendance while visibly empty seats sat behind them. For a first impression on a new network, he believes that visual told the wrong story. “Learn from this and don’t ever do it again,” Ray warned. “You fk up a company’s perception when you do things like that. And you’re only getting one crack at this.**”

According to Ray, that choice has lingering consequences. “They had their crack at it,” he continued, before offering a sobering assessment. “I think TNA, when it comes to the TV show, are now fighting from underneath to win people back over after that first show.” His criticism wasn’t dismissive, it was corrective, rooted in the belief that perception often matters as much as performance.

That framing adds context to the pressure surrounding TNA’s transition to a broader audience. A strong network partner raises expectations for polish, pacing, and visual storytelling, and even small production miscues can shape how fans and industry observers judge the product moving forward.

Looking ahead, the early viewership, just over 170,000 viewers, a notable jump from pre-AMC numbers, suggests interest is there to be retained. Whether TNA can convert that curiosity into sustained momentum may depend on how quickly it tightens presentation and ensures future episodes feel unmistakably big-league.