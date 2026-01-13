Britt Baker’s prolonged absence from AEW programming has quietly become one of the more puzzling situations in the company’s women’s division, and it’s now drawing sharper criticism from industry voices. With more than a year having passed since the former AEW Women’s World Champion last appeared on television, questions have shifted from when she’ll return to why she’s been missing at all. On Busted Open, Bully Ray openly wondered whether staying off-screen for so long risks damaging Baker’s momentum at a critical stage of her career, asking, “Has Britt Baker been so out of sight and out of mind that her wrestling career could be in jeopardy?” He also weighed how she might be received elsewhere, noting that while AEW remains her most secure platform, a move to another promotion would come with challenges and opportunities alike.

Ray didn’t stop at speculation about her options, he took direct aim at AEW’s creative direction for keeping Baker shelved. Visibly frustrated, he dismissed the justifications for her absence and argued that the company is wasting a proven star during a time when the women’s division could use more established personalities. “There’s no reason why Britt Baker should not be on my television… there is zero good reason why that girl should not be involved in certain storylines right now,” Ray said, making it clear he believes Baker should be an active presence unless legitimately injured. His comments echo a broader sentiment among fans who see Baker as too valuable, too recognizable, and too influential to remain sidelined while AEW continues to rebuild momentum around its women’s roster.