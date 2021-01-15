During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray decided to go off on the haters against Charlotte Flair.

This was before Flair defended her success against criticism in a rant on Twitter.

“You’re always gonna have people on social media, who think that they understand or know what’s going on in that ring” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “[Think they know] what makes a great talent. What does make great talent? Charlotte Flair is top of the food chain, all time when it comes to women’s wrestling. All time, all time.” “She’s possibly in the top three females of all time” Bully Ray continued. “It’s not even up for debate. That’s a cold hard fact. And to sit there on social media and to talk crap about Charlotte? ‘Oh, she’s only in that spot because her father.’ I mean, how old is that one? Because OF COURSE if she didn’t have the last name Flair? She wouldn’t be as athletic as she is, she wouldn’t look as good as she does. She wouldn’t have the gear that she does…just stop it already!”

