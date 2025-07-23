Bully Ray is keeping busy again these days.

In addition to hosting Busted Open Radio, co-hosting WWE LFG on A&E and making surprise appearances at TNA Wrestling pay-per-views, the WWE Hall of Fame legend is also dusting off his wrestling boots.

On Tuesday evening, it was officially announced that Bully Ray vs. Zilla Fatu will take place for the Crown Jewel Championship at HoG: High Intensity 2025.

‘After days of going back and forth, the smoke is turning into fire…ZILLA FATU vs BULLY RAY for the Crown Jewel Championship goes down at HIGH INTENSITY,” House of Glory announced.

Bully Ray will also lace up the boots to join D-Von Dudley in “one last great tag-team match” against The Hardys at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.