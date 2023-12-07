Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament.

Bully admitted that the Continental Classic is starting to grow on him after initially not being a fan of it. The tournament finals will happen at the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view event.

“Last Wednesday night, going into the show … I was really concerned about how I would feel about the show because I’m not a fan of these tournaments,” Bully said. “I’ve never been a fan of the G1, except for the finals, because I’m not into … ‘Wrestling, wrestling, wrestling.’ I like sports entertainment and wrestling, and a good balance of it. But man, last week won me over.”

Ray continued, “Tommy talked about Moxley’s promo, which I also enjoyed … I really enjoyed Moxley vs. Lethal, Rush vs Mark Briscoe, Jay White vs. Swerve … All of the matches were really good, and they were different,” Bully continued. “Like, Moxley and Lethal was considerably different than Rush and Mark Briscoe … So hopefully, I feel the same way this week as I did last week. Plus the main event, [which] I’m assuming is Christian vs. Adam Copeland in this grudge match, this is the storytelling. So it should be a balanced Dynamite tonight.”