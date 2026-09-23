Bully Ray says Cody Rhodes’ televised interview with Michael Cole looked too carefully arranged to convey the emotion WWE wanted. He reviewed both the SmackDown segment and its off-camera follow-up on Busted Open.

Rhodes defended staying true to himself while discussing recent betrayals and setbacks. Bully believed the immaculate suit, lighting and measured delivery made the segment feel rehearsed when the situation called for visible frustration.

“Everything about it was polished and soulless.”

Bully responded more positively to footage recorded after the formal interview. Rhodes quietly told Cole that he would not make the same decision again and would attack the person responsible if another opportunity arose.

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered the strong comments in that unaired footage. Bully said the clip showed the assassin-like side of Rhodes that was missing from the broadcast exchange.

His concern was that Triple H released the supposed off-camera moment himself. Bully argued that an unofficial recording would have felt more believable and said WWE now needs an on-screen reason for Rhodes to confront Triple H about sharing what was presented as a private conversation.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.