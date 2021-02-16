On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on this past weekend’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day pay per view, and specifically brought attention to the North American title showdown between Johnny Gargano and KUSHIDA. Hear Bully’s full thoughts on that match, which he highly-praised, below.

I might have given that match the edge in match of the night. Really great, it was excellent. Johnny is so cool, calm, and collected. He knows the match and is not worried about memorizing a match. He is going out there and performing, he is working. I was starting to see the KUSHIDA that I was used to in Japan with a little bit more of an American style psychology attached to him. You can’t watch a match like that and not be blown away. Nobody lost to me.