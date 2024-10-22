During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray commented on the return of Lilian Garcia on WWE RAW and what her future holds as the lead announcer for the red brand.

On Garcia being nervous: “I saw the nerves within Lillian, I heard the nerves within Lillian. I think Lillian was trying to be, last night, more than she needed to be. It almost felt like Lillian was trying to fill Samantha’s shoes in some way.”

On Garcia’s future: “All Lillian Garcia has to do, moving forward, is be Lillian Garcia. Don’t do the inflection. Don’t do anything like Samantha did. Samantha did her thing — it was unique to her, now she’s moved on.”

During a recent appearance on “The Takedown” podcast, Natalya credited her husband TJ Wilson for getting Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels to make up after the Montreal Screwjob. She said,

“TJ had said something to Bret like, ‘I had a really great talk with Shawn and he was awesome and he was so nice to me and he was so nice to Nattie and he was just such a cool guy. He was giving me advice and being really helpful. Shawn had said that he had felt so bad about everything that had happened with you guys in the past. TJ was the one that opened up (the) conversation between Bret and Shawn for them to kind of reconcile. So, we can all thank TJ for being the person that opened up that door because TJ is somebody that Bret really respects, and (he) trusts his word. Shawn was so nice to us and I think Shawn for a long time felt, you know, I think he felt bad.”