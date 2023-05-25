Bully Ray gives his thoughts on Sabu making a cameo appearance for AEW.

The suicidal, homicidal, genocidal maniac showed up on last night’s edition of Dynamite and will be accompanying Adam Cole in his unsanctioned matchup against Chris Jericho at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray says that Sabu showing up was a surprise for the sake of a surprise.

I thought it was a surprise for the sake of a surprise. And when it comes to surprises, AEW does it so much now that I think it’s lost its lustre a little bit.

Ray wasn’t completely unhappy to see his old ECW alumni. He says that the former world champion has been through some difficult times and was super happy to see him on a major program again.

I mean, it was cool to see Sabu. As a person who started in this business and started in ECW with Sabu being the top guy, who has become friendly with Sabu, who has worked with Sabu, yada yada. Knowing the difficult times that he has been through in the past couple of years, it was good to see him.

As noted above, Sabu will be at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The latest card for the event can be found here.

