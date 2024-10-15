Bully Ray says the spear is an incredibly difficult move to take when it’s coming on the arena floor.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the difficulty of taking the spear on the floor and why it’s an “ugly bump” to take.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the difficulty of taking the spear on the floor: “That spear, you know it’s coming. You see it’s coming. You have time to think about it. So to stay there and take the spear on the floor, the same way you would take it in the ring, it’s almost impossible to do. Go back and watch anybody who has taken the spear from Bron Breakker on the floor, since Bron Breakker has started doing the spear on the floor. None of them take it real pretty.”

On the move being an ‘ugly bump’: “You know it’s going to hit you but you know the fall on the concrete is going to be worse.”