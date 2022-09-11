On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray) gave his thoughts on top AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and why he believes the Purveyor of Violence has similar traits to Tommy Dream, Atsushi Onita, and Terry Funk. Ray later explains how Moxley tends to bring emotional attachment to every promo he cuts, which separates him as one of the best on the young promotion’s roster. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Compares Moxley to the great Tommy dream, Atsushi Onita, and Terry Funk:

“Jon Moxley last night on Dynamite, who opened the show face to face with MJF. Tommy [Dreamer] in my opinion, if we take a third of Steve Austin, if we take a third of Atsushi Onita, a third of Terry Funk, shake it up nice and pour it up into a rock splash, you get a Jon Moxley. I see a little bit of everybody in him.”

How Moxley puts real emotional attachment to the words he speaks

“And I think he is probably the most beloved guy in the company right now. I am sure that is up for debate and when I say beloved I am talking about true emotional attachment to Jon Moxley the human being not the moves that Jon Moxley does. It’s about him and the words he speaks. It’s kind of like Dusty [Rhodes], I am not comparing Jon Moxley to Dusty because we should never compare anybody to Dusty.”

