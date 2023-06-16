This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in a World Title Eliminator Match that ended in a 30-minute draw.

During it, MJF took a superkick from Cole, and it looked like MJF was bleeding from the mouth. MJF rolled out of the ring where it was obvious MJF took something out of his mouth, leading to speculation MJF may have bitten a blood capsule.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized AEW’s production team for their mistakes.

“There are things that I saw last night that, unfortunately, commanded my attention as much as the great performance of Adam Cole and MJF. The bad, to me, was the use of blood [from MJF]…. What did that blood really get us? The blood did not advance that story in the match, nor did it come into play later on.” “So it’s a gratuitous use of blood that did not help the match take steps forward. Would the match have suffered if there was no blood from the mouth? Not at all. So I don’t know why they felt they needed to use a superkick that led to MJF bleeding from the mouth.” “I am begging AEW to learn from their production mistakes when it comes to blood, when it comes to catching things that the pro wrestling universe does not need to see. Production is showing us things that they shouldn’t be showing us.” “MJF spitting whatever was in his mouth into his hands and sliding it under the ring apron. It was a deliberate shot, as if they wanted to show it to us. It’s unfortunate, but these unfortunate production errors have happened a multitude of times.” “Most of the time, they’ve happened with Moxley, where they’re exposing what Moxley is doing at any particular time when it comes to bleeding. So please, AEW, do a better job with your production when it comes to aspects of things pro wrestling fans do not need to see.”

