Pat McAfee shocked fans when he revealed himself as Randy Orton’s mystery caller on WWE SmackDown, but not everyone was impressed with what followed.

During the segment, McAfee aired several grievances about WWE’s current product and creative direction, aligning himself with Randy Orton. The promo immediately sparked debate, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was among those who questioned both the message and the delivery.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray criticized the decision to have McAfee voice complaints about WWE’s product, arguing it ultimately hurts the company.

“Pat says that the business has turned to s***. Randy says it’s gone in a direction that nobody likes. They’re both sing on the current product. They’re both shing on creative. I don’t think that’s a great message.”

Ray continued by pointing out that openly criticizing the product could backfire, especially with WrestleMania 42 approaching.

“You’re going to tell the people what you have been paying, a lot of money for is s***? I’m not sure that’s a direction I would go in now.”

Instead of focusing on broader criticisms, Ray believes McAfee should have targeted Cody Rhodes directly, given his role as Undisputed WWE Champion and Orton’s WrestleMania opponent.

“If I’m going to talk about something in that moment in time, I’m going to talk about Cody Rhodes. Not the product being s***.”

During the promo, McAfee also took aim at WWE’s creative choices, questioning why certain matches and performers were being prioritized while Orton, a veteran and multi-time world champion, was not featured more prominently. He also raised concerns about WrestleMania 42 ticket sales, suggesting the event should already be sold out.

Ray acknowledged that the segment has generated interest, but he emphasized that the long-term success of the angle will depend entirely on what happens next.

“What other type of follow-up can you possibly think of other than Pat McAfee or Randy Orton talking about the same thing? Is there more depth to this?”

Ray compared the situation to a spectacle that grabs attention in the moment but needs substance to maintain it, questioning whether the segment actually encourages fans to invest more in WWE’s product.

His co-host Dave LaGreca admitted that while the segment is intriguing, it may not translate into increased interest or ticket sales if the follow-up fails to deliver.

The situation highlights a risky storytelling approach in modern wrestling. Blurring the line between storyline criticism and real-world complaints can create buzz, but it also runs the risk of undermining the product if not handled carefully. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, how WWE builds on this angle could determine whether the controversy strengthens fan interest or pushes it in the opposite direction.