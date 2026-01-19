When fans debate the greatest professional wrestling commentators of all time, names like Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby Heenan, and Gordon Solie usually dominate the conversation. However, ECW legend Bully Ray believes one often-overlooked figure belongs at the very top of that list: former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who spent more than two decades as a lead play-by-play announcer before becoming the infamous Mr. McMahon character.

Speaking on his show, Bully Ray acknowledged the opinion would be controversial but stood firmly by it. “I know that’s not a popular opinion because Vince was very over the top,” Bully explained. “But Vince could do the one thing that I don’t believe anybody else did better than Vince… It was the stories that Vince told. It was the sound bites. It was the snippets.” Bully emphasized that McMahon’s deep understanding of WWE’s characters gave him an unmatched edge at the commentary desk. “Nobody understood the story being told in the middle of the ring better than Vince because they were his stories told through his characters.”

While praising McMahon above all others, Bully Ray was careful to acknowledge other legendary voices. He named Jim Ross, NWA broadcaster Bob Caudle, and AEW’s Tony Schiavone as personal favorites, while co-host Dave LaGreca offered a different take, arguing that “Michael Cole is the best play-by-play announcer in the history of professional wrestling.”

Why this matters is that commentary isn’t just about calling moves—it’s about shaping how fans emotionally connect to what they’re seeing. Bully Ray’s comments highlight how McMahon’s vision behind the scenes directly translated into storytelling at the announce table, influencing generations of wrestling broadcasts.

As debates over the greatest voices in wrestling continue, Bully Ray’s perspective adds a compelling reminder that some of the most influential commentators weren’t just calling the action—they were creating the world it existed in.