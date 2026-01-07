A tense moment on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw sparked debate among fans and analysts alike, but the loudest criticism wasn’t about who did or didn’t show up, it was about how a top heel was presented. Veteran commentator Bully Ray zeroed in on the confrontation between GUNTHER and AJ Styles, arguing that the segment undercut the dominant aura WWE has carefully built around the reigning antagonist.

The exchange saw Styles slap GUNTHER, only for the World Champion to respond by stepping in close rather than retaliating. To Bully Ray, that restraint created the wrong kind of visual. His concern wasn’t that GUNTHER failed to attack, but that he failed to react in a way that reinforced his menace. From Ray’s perspective, a heel thrives on intimidation and control, and appearing unfazed rather than shocked, furious, or calculating, blurred the character’s edge at a crucial moment.

Ray also questioned the broader narrative logic. With Styles entering what is expected to be his final run, WWE appears eager to reestablish him as a credible singles threat. But Ray suggested that elevating Styles at the expense of GUNTHER’s heat risks weakening the very force meant to anchor the storyline. In a company that traditionally centers babyfaces, the balance between boosting a beloved veteran and preserving a dominant villain can be delicate, and in this case, Ray believes it tilted the wrong way.

“I’m not even saying GUNTHER should’ve laid out AJ, but I would rather see GUNTHER act like a typical bully or a heel, and sell the shock of getting smacked … If you have the wherewithal to go head-to-head with AJ Styles, then you would had the wherewithal to choke him out or punch him back … That segment felt odd last night.

Transcribed: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/

Moments like this aren’t judged in isolation, they’re read through decades of WWE booking language. Historically, dominant heels like Brock Lesnar, Vader, or early-era GUNTHER himself were protected not just by wins, but by reactions. When a top villain absorbs physical disrespect without visible consequence, it can unintentionally soften their threat level, especially to long-time viewers conditioned to see retaliation or intimidation as non-negotiable traits of power. That’s the root of the criticism here: not that AJ Styles stood tall, but that GUNTHER’s response didn’t reinforce his established hierarchy.

From a storytelling standpoint, this also reflects a familiar WWE pattern late in a legend’s career. When a veteran approaches the end of their run, creative often prioritizes credibility restoration so audiences emotionally invest in one last singles chapter. The risk is that this can temporarily stall a heel’s momentum if the balance isn’t precise. Fans should watch how GUNTHER is framed in the following weeks: dominant follow-ups, decisive wins, or a shift in demeanor would signal that this was a calculated beat rather than a misstep. The real story isn’t the slap; it’s whether WWE recognizes how quickly perception can change when character consistency wavers.