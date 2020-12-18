Bully Ray recently discussed Monday’s episode of WWE Raw setting its record low viewership during a recent edition of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

The show averaged 1.527 million viewers over the 3-hour broadcast.

You can talk to me until you’re blue in the face about how people watch TV differently or it’s a different time, blah, blah, blah. If you build it? They will come. If you build your roster and people are over? They’re going to tune in” Bully Ray would continue. “I don’t care what you have to do to get eyes on your product. If you have something that the people want to see? They’re gonna tune in, no matter what.

Ray continued by comparing the creative and roster of today to that in the Attitude Era.

When I compare the characters of those in ’98 to what I see today? I just don’t see any depth today. Yeah, there might be depth to one or two people, a small handful? But man I liked a bunch of talent from ’98. And not because I know these people or I worked with these people or this was my generation. No, I’m looking at it from the fans point of view. I’m looking at guys that had a multitude of personality aspects. We don’t get that today.

H/T to SEScoops