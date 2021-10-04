Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently spoke withBully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently spoke with JBL and Gerald Brisco on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

During it, he talked about the changes in WWE from when he left in 2006 and he returned in 2015.

“I don’t know if that freedom is still there. When me and D-Von had left in 2006, I remember what the WWE was like. When we went back in 2015, I remember feeling so stifled as a performer. You had to run almost everything by the agent. Being told that, ‘Two guys don’t bump and feed for a comeback anymore, or you can’t do this behind the ref’s back.’ Everything that had worked in The Attitude Era that made us all a lot of money, now you couldn’t do anymore, and there was not really a good answer as to why you couldn’t do it anymore. It’s just that they don’t want it done anymore. I felt handcuffed. I would get into it with my agents, and I didn’t care.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co