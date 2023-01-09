While speaking with Sportskeeda, Bully Ray was asked why he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

This was before the news on Friday that he returned to the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson back to its Board of Directors.

As previously reported, McMahon felt he was given bad advice when he stepped down as Chairman and CEO in July. Also, the story added that former referee Rita Chatterton had filed a lawsuit for the alleged 1986 rape by McMahon, and he is accused of assaulting a spa manager in 2011.

Ray noted that he thinks McMahon returning to creative would be business as usual and that McMahon should make an appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match.