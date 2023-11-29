Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including how CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series is not shocking in comparison to everyone making up after the infamous Montreal Screwjob, where Vince McMahon screwed over Bret Hart.

“I am not buying into this ‘Hell has frozen over. Oh my God, I can’t believe this happened. This is shocking.’ Yeah, it’s a little shocking for some, but it’s not like we haven’t seen this happen in the world of WWE before. Eric Bischoff stood side by side with Vince McMahon. The Ultimate Warrior came back to WWE. Bret Hart came back to the WWE and shook Shawn Michaels’s hand. You want to talk about ‘Hell freezing over?’ Everybody kissing and making up after the Montreal Screwjob is hell freezing over to me.”

Ray continued, “Time away does things that sometimes are very good. People mature. You’re dealing with a different Triple H, with different responsibilities, and you’re dealing with a different CM Punk.”