It’s been rumored that the confrontation between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will headline the first night of WWE WrestleMania 38. WWE has yet to confirm which match will main event the show.

During the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the talk of the segment closing out the show and he’s not a fan of it.

“If you’re going to announce it as a match, you have to announce it obviously as his last time ever. I don’t agree with you saying that it should be the main event of Night 1. You can’t put that match on last, in my eyes. That is a direct kick in the a*s to the talent that’s there now.” “Yes, it’s an attraction, yes, it’s Steve Austin, but I think even Steve Austin would tell you, ‘No, I should not go on last.’ The women should go on last or any other main event… you know what, forget about man or woman. Whatever main event that’s been built, that has earned the right to go on last. But not Steve and Kevin. Steve and Kevin belong in the middle of the show.”

Quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com