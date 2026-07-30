Bully Ray believes Monday’s musical segment on WWE Raw exposed a larger concern about Joe Hendry’s main-roster future.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully evaluated the segment by whether Hendry, Danhausen, Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh emerged in a stronger position. He concluded that none of them benefited.

As Wrestling Headlines previously reported, boxer Ryan Garcia attacked Hendry with a guitar before celebrating with Dominik and McDonagh.

Bully suggested that creating a viral moment for Garcia may have been WWE’s primary purpose for the segment. He unfavorably compared Garcia’s involvement to the memorable confrontation between Mike Tyson and Steve Austin during the Attitude Era.

Danhausen’s established character may allow him to recover quickly, according to Bully. His outlook for Hendry was considerably less optimistic.

I don’t have high hopes for him on the main roster. I just don’t think it’s going to happen.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.