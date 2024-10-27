Ridge Holland doesn’t care who you are.

Bully Ray.

Bubba Ray Dudley.

Holland crashed the pre-show for tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event, confronting WWE Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray, who brought back his old Bubba Ray Dudley persona during an appearance on the “Countdown To WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024” on Sunday evening.

As Bully and his fellow Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca were talking about the ongoing rivalry between Holland and Chase U, Holland confronted him and told him he didn’t know who he was, and vowed to push the envelope and put Chase U down once and for all.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Results from October 27, in Hershey, PA.