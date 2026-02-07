The moment Brock Lesnar tossed Oba Femi out of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, the fantasy booking engine kicked into overdrive. To many fans, the path felt obvious: escalate the collision, run it back one on one, and place it on the biggest stage possible at WrestleMania 42. It is the kind of matchup WWE has trained its audience to expect. Big man eliminates big man, WrestleMania delivers the payoff.

That assumption, however, is exactly where the debate starts to fracture.

While speculation continues about whether WWE is even internally committed to the singles match, Bully Ray has offered a blunt counterpoint that reframes the conversation around credibility rather than hype. From his perspective, the issue is not whether Lesnar vs. Femi could happen. It is whether it should happen yet.

In Ray’s view, the elimination alone does not automatically justify a WrestleMania spotlight. As he explained on Busted Open Radio, “It’s much too soon for Brock and Oba, in my opinion. Oba is not credible enough yet, and Brock knows this. It’s going to be very hard. Oba is not credible enough for Brock right now.”

That distinction matters in WWE’s ecosystem, where presentation and perceived legitimacy often outweigh raw physical tools. Femi has been positioned as a dominant force, but dominance in controlled environments does not always translate to instant main event credibility against a generational attraction like Lesnar. Ray’s argument is less about talent and more about timing.

The Hall of Famer also pushed back against the idea that Lesnar needs Femi to feel fresh. When discussing alternative opponents, Ray returned to a name that has hovered around Lesnar discourse for years. “I don’t see why you couldn’t get two matches out of Brock and GUNTHER. I think you could,” he noted, pointing toward a pairing that already carries built in credibility and fan expectation.

Ray stopped short of dismissing the Femi match entirely, acknowledging WWE’s willingness to accelerate plans when the moment feels right. “I could never say absolutely not,” he said. “They could do Brock and Oba. I just feel it’s much too soon for Oba as far as the credibility of having a shot of beating Brock Lesnar.” By contrast, Ray argued, “GUNTHER has been built to be credible enough to defeat Brock. Oba still has a ways to go.”

The larger takeaway extends beyond any single WrestleMania card. WWE’s modern booking often walks a tightrope between striking while momentum exists and protecting long term perception. When that balance tips too far toward immediacy, the risk is not just a cold match, but a cooled talent.

Ray’s comments fit into a broader trend of veterans emphasizing patience over spectacle, especially with newer stars being fast tracked into marquee roles. In an era where viral moments can outpace character development, the tension between what feels exciting now and what sustains credibility later continues to define how WWE builds its biggest matches.