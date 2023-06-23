Bully Ray gave high praise to AEW star Eddie Kingston on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Kingston should never win a title for the rest of his career in AEW.

”There is something that Eddie does very, very different in his promos. Eddie speaks to the fanbase the same way he’d be speaking to his boys on the street, and I loved it. Eddie Kingston should never wear a championship. I wanna see Eddie involved in personal stories just like he is right now.”