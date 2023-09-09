Bully Ray is quite excited to see Samoa Joe feuding with AEW World Champion MJF.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on his Busted Open Radio program, where he praised the King of Television for being a credible threat to the Salt of the Earth.

When Joe came out there, I felt the whole mood change,” Bully said. ” I saw a credible challenger to MJF’s World Heavyweight Championship. Not that Adam Cole wasn’t credible or not that anybody else hasn’t been credible, but there’s just something different about Joe. It’s just this feeling that Joe can take you out at any given moment. Joe being bigger than Max. Joe being a heavyweight that can really bring it to Max.

While it looks like MJF may also have a feud with Roderick Strong, Ray states that Joe trumps Strong all day as a big money match.

Some type of a credible challenge[r] who is involved in the story is Roderick Strong, but if you’re asking me to choose between Joe and MJF, and Strong and MJF, it’s Samoa Joe all day long.

Joe will continue his path towards MJF when he competes against Penta El Zero Miedo in the semifinals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament on this evening’s Collision. You can check out the latest card for that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)