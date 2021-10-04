Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently spoke with JBL and Gerald Brisco on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

During it, he explained why he turned down the role of being a WWE Producer.

“Vince has offered me a position in the past. He told me, ‘When you’re ready, I would love to have you here as a producer.’ I don’t think the job is the same job it used to be when you (Jerry Brisco) were a producer or an agent. I believe the producers and agents now just carry the marching orders of creative to the boys, and I don’t think the boys have as much input into things these days. I do consider myself creative, and if I don’t feel like that creativity can be put to work for the guys and the gals putting their matches together, I kind of feel stifled. I would try it one day. It seems different than when you and Pat (Patterson), Jack (Lanza), Michael (Hayes), and the agents that I grew up on, and worked with, than they are today.”

