Bully Ray, better known as Bubba Ray Dudley, is a member of the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame. He recently explained on SiriusXM why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt use his “The Fiend” persona.

At the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event for World Wrestling Entertainment, Bray Wyatt made his comeback. All of the Firefly Fun House characters also had screen time at the conclusion of the show. After making a comeback, he later appeared on WWE Smackdown and thanked the crowd for their support in a moving statement.

Speaking on a recent episode of “Busted Open” on SiriusXM, Bully Ray explained why he doesn’t want to see The Fiend anymore

“Yes, he is the ultimate gimmick, but, to me, it can get a little too gimmicky at times. Even with The Undertaker, The Undertaker was the ultimate gimmick but when the lights came on and the bell rang, he wrestled matches as The Undertaker and you knew what you were. Sometimes I’m confused by what I get with Bray Wyatt or The Fiend – and maybe I shouldn’t even say Bray Wyatt ’cause when Bray Wyatt was in the Wyatt Family, I think the matches were a lot easier to understand and digest than they were with The Fiend. I hope they stay away from The Fiend character because when it comes to The Fiend and actual wrestling. I think there’s a disconnect with the people.”

