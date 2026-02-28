With reports suggesting ticket sales for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas are softer than expected, speculation is heating up about what kind of marquee attraction WWE could book to generate buzz. One Hall of Famer believes the answer might come from outside the wrestling bubble.

After Tom Brady made dismissive comments about WWE on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Bully Ray pitched the idea of turning that viral moment into a WrestleMania showdown.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray did not hold back.

“The other day there was something going on with Logan Paul and Tom Brady,” he said. “They got into it a little bit. We’ve seen the WWE cross-over with football. Tom Brady calls the WWE ‘cute.’ I’ll fight him just on that alone. I’ll piledrive him right on his pretty face… Tom Brady versus Logan Paul. I can hear every wrestling fan in the world cringing by that, and I get it. But isn’t that one of those things that makes you go, ‘Woah. I need to see that.’ Now, does it make you need to buy a ticket to WrestleMania or do you just want to see it.”

The suggestion is classic WrestleMania logic. Celebrity involvement. Mainstream headlines. Polarizing reaction. The kind of match that makes purists groan but casual fans pause.

Several WWE stars responded to Brady’s “cute” remark, including Randy Orton, who joked about delivering an RKO to the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady himself has never wrestled, but his longtime friend Rob Gronkowski did step into WWE during the pandemic era and even held the 24/7 Championship.

There is currently no official indication that Brady will be involved in WrestleMania 42. Still, the concept highlights a recurring WrestleMania pattern. When ticket sales soften or excitement needs a jolt, WWE historically leans into spectacle.

The deeper question is strategic. Does a Brady versus Logan Paul match sell enough tickets to matter, or does it simply generate social media heat without moving the business needle? WrestleMania has always balanced athletic credibility with crossover spectacle. The trick is knowing when spectacle becomes substance.

In modern wrestling economics, sometimes controversy is not a bug. It is the feature.