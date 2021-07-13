During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio the legendary Bully Ray spoke about the current ROH product following their Best In The World pay per view this past weekend. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says BITW was great but ROH hasn’t had “must-see” programming since Cody and the Bucks:

“As great as a PPV as it was, people gotta get their eyes on it. Ring of Honor has to find a way to make their show must-see and from what I know about the company being their first-hand is they don’t exactly go out of their way to make any of their stuff must-see. The most must-see time in Ring of Honor is when Cody and the Bucks were there. They have to find a way to bottle that energy that was there when Cody and the Bucks were there and make it their own. Unless you do that, Ring of Honor will stay in the same place it has always stayed. These guys are really freakin good at what they do but if you are that good and nobody sees it, what’s the point?”

Believes that Sinclair doesn’t really care about ROH:

“Unfortunately, I don’t think Sinclair cares about Ring of Honor the same way Ring of Honor cares about Ring of Honor or anybody else does. Ring of Honor is a much different wrestling company. It’s a company owned by Sinclair broadcasting and Sinclair broadcasting also owns a lot of other stuff so Ring of Honor just kind of gets in line and waits for their turn.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)