Bully Ray is very unhappy with how AEW referees conduct themselves.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about this “issue” on Busted Open Radio, where he calls the problems that AEW officials face a product of laziness and ignorance. Ray adds that referees are just as vital to wrestling stories as the wrestlers themselves, so he hopes it’s a problem they fix soon. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says the problem with AEW referees comes down to ignorance and laziness:

I’m bringing to light the refereeing issues in AEW which continue to happen week after week for no good reason other than complete, utter, and sheer ignorance or laziness. And that’s all I can chalk it up to.

Why it bothers him:

The refereeing shit just bothers me to high heaven and I think it needs to stop. To me, the referee is as important as the competitors. They’re part of the story of the match.

