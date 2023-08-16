Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Enzo Amore, now known as Real1.

Amore will be working the All Star Junior Festival on August 19, when the former WWE star will team with Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie to face Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi.

Since his WWE departure, he has mostly worked on the independent scene, including MLW.

“I think the real reason Enzo doesn’t work for anybody is he cannot be controlled,” the former TNA World Champion theorized, “and we live in an industry these days where they want to be able to control you at all times. I personally think that if any company were to take a chance on him, he would do some decent numbers and some decent business for him.”

Bully said that Real1″thinks differently” while Tommy Dreamer said he thinks Real1 gets criticism for being a better promo than an in-ring worker.

