Bully Ray believes Jaida Parker’s sudden move from NXT to Raw gives her an opportunity WWE did not need to build around a championship run. Speaking with Dave LaGreca on Busted Open, he said Parker’s arrival alongside the 946 follows the similarly abrupt call-up of OTM, the team she previously worked with in NXT.

Parker appeared on the September 28 Raw before aligning with the 946 in the show’s closing angle. WrestlingHeadlines reported her surprise appearance after the show. Bully focused on why a call-up without the usual NXT title path could work for her and the group.

“That’s kind of like the blueprint for how they do it. It wasn’t like that for OTM. OTM just showed up one day. Wasn’t like that for Jaida Parker. She just showed up last night. I have always been a Jaida fan. I think she looks the part, acts the part, works the part. I love her physicality. I love her credibility. Jaida, when Jaida talks, I believe everything she says. She’s got that street cred. She’s got that hard edge to her. She’s got that ‘I’m the baddest bee on the block’ cut in her eyes. And for the gang that 946 are forming and the vibe you get off that 946, I think Jaida is a great fit for that group.”

Bully also recalled noticing Parker during an NXT match with Lola Vice at Philadelphia’s ECW Arena. He said her presence and promos made him question why she had remained in NXT, though he wondered whether her in-ring development was the reason.

“I hear the crowd going crazy, right? And it was because of Jaida Parker and Lola Vice and they were in a, they were in a hardcore match. And that’s the first time I really, you know, got a chance to see Jaida. And then learning a little bit more about her and really buying into her, into her promos. And I would say to myself, why is she still here? Why is she still here?”

After pointing to Parker’s matches with Nattie and Kelani Jordan, Bully said a change of setting was due. He viewed her first night on Raw as a promising start.

“I think she’s done enough down there where it’s time for a new atmosphere, new sets of eyes on her. Let’s get her in the mix. Let’s put her in something that she can sink her teeth into. And I’ll be damned if last night wasn’t a great first night for Jaida Parker.”

Source: Busted Open, “Reaction to Jaida Parker Joining 946 on ‘Monday Night RAW’”.