Bully Ray believes Je’Von Evans advanced his standing despite losing to Sami Zayn on Monday’s WWE Raw. On the October 27 Busted Open video, the WWE Hall of Famer singled out Evans’ microphone work and his attention to the injuries established in an earlier ladder match.

Host Dave LaGreca raised the distinction between winning a match and connecting with an audience. Bully’s answer centered on what Evans did before the bell as well as how close the match made the result feel.

“Je’Von really stepped up his game on the microphone. Also, one of the things that I loved seeing about Je’Von last night was the fact that he was still all taped up from the bump that happened two weeks ago. Both shoulders taped up, his ribs taped up, still selling the lingering injuries of the bump off of the top of the ladder through the ambulance. Love that. He really stepped it up on the microphone last night with Sami Zayn.”

Bully said Evans had already shown what he could do athletically. The exchange with Zayn gave him a different test, particularly against an opponent Bully considers strong on the microphone.

“We know that Je’Von can do all the flippy and the athletic stuff, but Je’Von, every opportunity he’s been given, he takes a step forward. And last night was big for him on the microphone because Sami Zayn is excellent out there on the mic. Sami is excellent at whatever he does, and Je’Von hung really well. And then obviously in the match they had us believing that there was a chance that Je’Von Evans just might be facing Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.”

Later, Bully credited Zayn’s performance with giving Evans someone convincing to push against. He described Zayn’s delivery as committed, a quality he said mattered to the audience response.

“Sami Zayn makes compelling arguments and he speaks with conviction. And it’s the conviction that means the most to me. I felt like Sami was really genuinely trying to prove a point last night.”

Source: Busted Open, October 27, 2026.