The Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was wild as it ended when Rhodes sent them both flying into a flaming table.

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about fans criticizing the spot.

“Cody took the fire, Andrade took the move. Could I say, ‘Cody should’ve never went through the table? Cody should’ve been selling more through the fire and this, and this?’ Yep, I could sit here and do that all day. Who the f*ck cares? It looked cool.”

“If Cody botched it go get a table, go get some lighter fluid, light it on fire, film it in your backyard and do it better. ‘Cody botched it. Andrade botched it.’ What did they botch? Your mother botched you at birth.”

