As WWE continues to expand the scope of The Bloodline saga, speculation has grown around whether another member of the Anoa’i family tree could eventually enter the picture. One WWE Hall of Famer believes that, if the company chooses to make that move, the opportunity for something fresh is already there.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray outlined a creative vision for Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga. Rather than simply positioning Zilla as another loyal soldier in the family ranks, Ray argued that WWE should lean into the idea of him being the outlier; the unpredictable relative no one fully trusts.

Ray suggested that Zilla’s value would lie in portraying someone the family keeps at arm’s length: dangerous, volatile, and impossible to control. In his view, that role would separate Zilla from existing Bloodline members while still tying him directly to the group’s legacy. Co-host Dave LaGreca noted similarities to Jacob Fatu, but Ray countered that Zilla could push that archetype even further, creating a more layered and story-driven character.

Ray envisioned a slow-burn introduction, with Zilla appearing in the background during Bloodline-related matches rather than debuting immediately as an active competitor. Over time, his presence would become impossible to ignore, culminating in a sudden, violent moment that forces the family to acknowledge him whether they want to or not. From there, Ray believes WWE could explore a deeper narrative built around loyalty, chaos, and the inescapable pull of family ties.

Outside WWE, Zilla has been steadily building his résumé. The 26-year-old is currently a free agent and has competed for multiple independent promotions, including House of Glory, 4th Rope Wrestling, and Reality of Wrestling, where he holds championship gold. He also made a notable appearance in TNA Wrestling earlier this year, a company that currently works in partnership with WWE.

As of now, there is no indication that WWE and Zilla Fatu are in talks. Still, with The Bloodline story far from finished, Ray’s pitch highlights how another chapter could be written: one built not on unity, but on instability within wrestling’s most powerful dynasty.